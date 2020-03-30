Tullow Gardaí catch motorist for drink-driving who was fifteen times the legal limit

Tullow Gardaí have caught a motorist for drink-driving who was fifteen times the legal limit.

Local Gardaí continue to detect road traffic offences in Carlow and on Saturday morning in Tullow, a male was arrested for drink driving.

Gardaí said he provided a breath sample which showed a reading 138mg of alcohol.

The man turned out to be a disqualified driver "with a reading fifteen times the legal limit".