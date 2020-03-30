Tullow Gardaí catch motorist for drink-driving who was fifteen times the legal limit
The motorist had also been disqualified from driving
File photo
Tullow Gardaí have caught a motorist for drink-driving who was fifteen times the legal limit.
Local Gardaí continue to detect road traffic offences in Carlow and on Saturday morning in Tullow, a male was arrested for drink driving.
Gardaí said he provided a breath sample which showed a reading 138mg of alcohol.
The man turned out to be a disqualified driver "with a reading fifteen times the legal limit".
