PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí receive Community Support Vehicle for the policing district

Carlow Gardaí have received a Community Support Vehicle for the policing district.

Inspector Audrey Dormer and Sgt Conor Egan (pictured above) of the Carlow Community Policing Unit have accepted the Community Support Vehicle for Carlow District.

Gardaí said: "Carlow Community Policing Unit have been actively working with communities in Carlow and surrounding areas for a long time and are currently helping vulnerable people in the community."

Carlow Community Policing Unit can be contacted on 059 913 6620, mobile 087 790 4964 or email carlow.community@garda.ie