Carlow's Thrive Café feeds healthcare workers in remarkable gesture during Covid-19 crisis
Lorraine and Helen Demitriou, owners of Thrive Café, with 400 meals for frontline staff on Friday
Carlow's Thrive Café is feeding healthcare workers in a remarkable gesture of goodwill during the Covid-19 crisis.
Helen and Lorraine Demitriou, owners of Thrive Café in Tullow, decided to donate nourishing meals directly from their café to healthcare workers and have asked for a contribution towards the cost of this.
Their campaign has already raised over €5,500, with hundreds of meals provided to frontline staff, so please support them!
A GoFundMe page has been set up and people can donate by clicking here.
