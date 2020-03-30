Carlow's Thrive Café feeds healthcare workers in remarkable gesture during Covid-19 crisis

Carlow's Thrive Café is feeding healthcare workers in a remarkable gesture of goodwill during the Covid-19 crisis.

Helen and Lorraine Demitriou, owners of Thrive Café in Tullow, decided to donate nourishing meals directly from their café to healthcare workers and have asked for a contribution towards the cost of this.

Their campaign has already raised over €5,500, with hundreds of meals provided to frontline staff, so please support them!

A GoFundMe page has been set up and people can donate by clicking here.