Commercial site in Carlow Town - boasting over 23,000 square feet - put up for sale

A commercial site in Carlow Town - boasting over 23,000 square feet - has been put up for sale.

The development site, formerly Celtic Linen, has a number of outbuildings including a former laundry and ancillary buildings in addition to detached house.

The property offers "tremendous opportunity for further development, enjoying double frontage onto Andy Murphy Road and Montgomery Street and overlooking the River Barrow".

Planning permission was previously granted for a mixed development of Residential Apartments, Medical Centre and Retail (planning permission now expired).

To view the full ad, click here.