ALERT: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for owners of property recovered in a stolen car

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal for the owners of property recovered in a stolen car recently. 

The items (pictured above) were recovered by the Carlow Detective Unit in a stolen car on March 20 in Carlow Town.

Gardaí said: "Any information as to its origins/ownership, contact Carlow Detective office on 059 913 6620." 