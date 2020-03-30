ALERT: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for owners of property recovered in a stolen car
Do you know who owns these?
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal for the owners of property recovered in a stolen car recently.
The items (pictured above) were recovered by the Carlow Detective Unit in a stolen car on March 20 in Carlow Town.
Gardaí said: "Any information as to its origins/ownership, contact Carlow Detective office on 059 913 6620."
