Planning green light for the construction of six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of six houses on Blackbog Road in Carlow.
Glenora Partnership Ltd made the application for the construction of the two storey three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings and all associated works at Feltham Hall, Blackbog Road, Carlow.
A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.
Carlow County Council attached 25 conditions to their decision.
