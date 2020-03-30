ALERT: Carlow Gardaí continue with their high visibility Covid-19 related checkpoints

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí are continuing with their high visibility Covid-19 related checkpoints.

The checkpoints were held around the county late on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí said: "These checkpoints are focusing on encouraging people to adhere to public health measures as announced by An Taoiseach on Friday night. Very high levels of compliance. Thank you. Working together, we will flatten the curve.

"Regarding 'staying at home', don't become alarmed if you are alone or feeling overwhelmed, if you need any help whatsoever contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 913 6620.

"We have access to all the volunteers groups right across the county so let us know if you need help."