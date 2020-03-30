UPDATE: Council offices in Carlow now closed to members of the public until further notice

All Council offices in Carlow are now closed to members of the public until further notice, the local authority said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The Council said: "In response to the Taoiseach’s announcement on Friday night, Carlow County Council would like to announce the following measures:

· With immediate effect from Monday 30th March 2020, all County Council offices including Municipal District Offices are closed to members of the public until further notice, with the exception of some very limited public access, strictly by appointment for certain housing/homeless services.

· A dedicated Community Response Service is being established which will act as a Signpost, and refer callers to the appropriate agency supports, local and national help lines as required which will Coordinate and assist in the delivery of food, fuel and medicine to vulnerable people where their usual sources of support are unavailable, through community and agency structures. The helpline is FREEPHONE 1800-814-300 and open from Monday 30th March 2020 9am-5pm

· Only priority services will continue to be maintained (e.g. water supply and waste water services) as well as emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance) together with minimal waste management/street cleaning services and a minimal parks maintenance service.

· County Carlow Fire Service will continue to operate as normal.

· The Motor Tax Offices will be closed, however postal and online motor tax service business will continue to operate.

· Civic Amenity sites will only accept household waste.

· Planning:

- applications will continue to be accepted by post.

- Submissions can be accepted by post and/or electronic means to planningdevman@carlowcoco.ie

- Planning files may be viewed on line or alternatively please refer your query to planningdevman@carlowcoco.ie

"Council staff will ensure a continuity of essential and critical service across our key operations and the Council’s Management Team will continue to meet on an ongoing basis.

"General information on Council services can be accessed on line and the Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by:-

· Post or

· Telephone on 059-9170 300 from 9.30am to 4.30p.m. Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays. A full list of contact e-mails are located on

"For out of office hours services for Roads, Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only), Water & Wastewater, please contact 059-9170300

"Carlow County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.

"Please follow our website on Facebook on https://www.facebook.com/CarlowCommunity/ or twitter on @Carlow_co_co for further updates."