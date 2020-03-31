Woman issues appeal after losing earring while shopping in Aldi and Tesco in Tullow

A woman has issued an appeal after she lost an earring while shopping in Aldi and Tesco in Tullow.

In a post on social media, she said: "Looking for help please? I was supermarket shopping in Aldi and Tesco in Tullow this afternoon and lost an earring that is hugely sentimental.

"My uncle who passed away 10 years ago bought them for me. If anyone comes across it, I’d be very grateful. Many thanks.".

If you have come across the earring, please email news@carlowlive.ie or contact us on Facebook.