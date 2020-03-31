Calls for free parking around Carlow Town for the duration of the Covid 19 lockdown

Calls have been made for free parking around Carlow Town for the duration of the Covid 19 crisis.

Fianna Fáil TD, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, made the call given that Carlow Town is "practically in lockdown and with all car parks and street parking all but empty".

She said: "I have called on Carlow County Council to provide free parking for the duration of this Covid 19 crisis.

"The only shops open are the medical centres like doctors' surgeries, pharmacies along with food outlets.

"The staff of these premises are still paying for parking while they are offering a great service to the community. Patients attending doctors and pharmacies are also paying for parking while they queue for services.

"I have raised the matter with the Director of Services and I am awaiting his response.

"Private car parks could also give consideration to providing free parking."