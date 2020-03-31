WATCH: Five beehives delivered to Powerstown in Carlow as part of sustainability project
Five beehives have been delivered to Powerstown in Carlow as part of a sustainability project following on from restoration works at the site last year.
During the summer, over 100,000 bees will have an ideal habitat in Carlow.
In a post on Facebook, Carlow Beekeepers Association said: "A very exciting day for Carlow Beekeepers Association!
"We've moved our apiary to Powerstown. A fantastic move for us, and yet another great step in our Council's move towards supporting biodiversity. We look forward to a bright future and a great partnership!"
Check out what Brian O'Donovan from Carlow County Council had to say about the project below:
Delighted to work with #Carlow Beekeepers Assoc as 5 beehives are delivered to Powerstown today as part of a #SDGsIRL Sustainability Project.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) March 27, 2020
Follow the project's progress over the Summer at https://t.co/q7jDsbZnnr@Dept_CCAE #SDGChampions @county_carlowEN @CarlowPPN @LAsIreland pic.twitter.com/v4evyYoqNB
