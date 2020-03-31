WATCH: Five beehives delivered to Powerstown in Carlow as part of sustainability project

Five beehives have been delivered to Powerstown in Carlow as part of a sustainability project following on from restoration works at the site last year.

During the summer, over 100,000 bees will have an ideal habitat in Carlow.

In a post on Facebook, Carlow Beekeepers Association said: "A very exciting day for Carlow Beekeepers Association!

"We've moved our apiary to Powerstown. A fantastic move for us, and yet another great step in our Council's move towards supporting biodiversity. We look forward to a bright future and a great partnership!"

Check out what Brian O'Donovan from Carlow County Council had to say about the project below: