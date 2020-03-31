Investigations ongoing after €700 worth of cannabis found by Gardaí at house in Tullow

Well done!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Investigations are ongoing after €700 worth of cannabis was found by Gardaí at a house in Tullow on Sunday.

The house was searched on March 29 and a total of €700 worth of cannabis was found during the course of the
operation. 

Also found during the search was other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.

Carlow Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.