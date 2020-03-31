Investigations ongoing after €700 worth of cannabis found by Gardaí at house in Tullow
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Investigations are ongoing after €700 worth of cannabis was found by Gardaí at a house in Tullow on Sunday.
The house was searched on March 29 and a total of €700 worth of cannabis was found during the course of the
operation.
Also found during the search was other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.
Carlow Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.
