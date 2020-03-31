Carlow school provides food parcels for students and their families during Covid-19 crisis

Carlow's Tyndall College is providing food parcels for students and their families during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a post on Facebook, principal of the school, Gerry McGill, said: "As a result of Covid-19, the Department of Social Protection in liaison with the Department of Education have given us permission to fund school meals for Tyndall College students.

"This is a difficult time for all of our families as many people have lost jobs and may be finding things tough."

On March 30, the school distributed the first of its food parcels for students from Tyndall College using a drive-thru system.

Included in these food parcels were essentials such as: bread, milk, cereal, ham, eggs, cheese and fruit.

Mr McGill added: "We will continue this service for the next number of weeks including during the Easter Holidays. I sincerely hope that this service will be a small help to our families.

"We will deal with everyone in a sensitive manner. If I can be of further assistance please contact me via text or WhatsApp on 0871146087 or via email on gerry.mcgill@kilkennycarlowetb.ie

"I hope this message finds all of our school community well and that you are staying safe."