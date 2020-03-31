Council tenders contract for the construction of an extension to house in The Laurels

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract for the construction of an extension to a house in The Laurels on the Tullow Road.

In line with recommendations in place due to Covid-19, contractors are to price the works off the plans and have been told to not try to gain access to the property.

Works will not start on site until social distancing restrictions are lifted and the property will be occupied for the duration of the works.

Bidders have until April 27 to make their application.