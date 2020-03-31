'What is in the minds of those idiots?' Councillor hits out over fly-tipping in Carlow

"What is in the minds of those idiots fly-tipping along our roadsides and hedgerows at present?" asked Cllr Will Paton as he hit out over illegal dumping in Carlow.

Cllr Paton said: "You know damned well that the Council's staff is being stretched to the limit reacting to various needs for help during the Covid-19 pandemic. Do you really need to add to their burden!

"Show some pride in your country - no, show some common decency and stop the fly-tipping.

"Get a bin like the rest of us and use it properly."