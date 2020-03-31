Carlow petrol station granted planning for new seating area and E-car charge points

A Carlow petrol station has been granted planning permission for a new seating area and E-car charge points.

O'Toole's Service Station Ltd on the Bunclody Road in Tullow applied for the construction of a rear extension to the existing premises.

It is to include a new storage area, ancillary office accommodation, new toilet facilities, kitchen facilities and seating area and incorporating internal alterations to existing shop layout and alterations to front elevation.

It also includes electric car charging points and ancillary services associated with same.

Carlow County Council has attached seventeen conditions to their decision.