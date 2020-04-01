Decision due on planning application in Carlow for the construction of a solar farm

A planning decision is due in the coming days in Carlow on the construction of a solar farm development.

Wexford Solar Ltd is the applicant and they are seeking a ten year permission for the erection and operation of a solar photovoltaic energy development at Johnstown, Bennekerry, Carlow.

The proposed development will consist of the erection and operation of a solar photovoltaic energy development which includes the erection of fixed solar panels on ground mounted frames, electrical transformer and inverter units.

The application also includes distribution systems operator (DSO) sub-station, customer substation, underground cabling and ducting, storage containers, boundary fencing, security entrance gates, CCTV, internal access road and all associated ancillary activities.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on April 8.