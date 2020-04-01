Three-bedroom house on sale for over €150,000 near the award winning village of Clonegal

A three-bedroom house is on sale for €155,000 near the award winning village of Clonegal in south Carlow.

Located on the Carlow/Wexford Border, "in a most tranquil and peaceful setting just 1.5km from the picturesque and award winning village of Clonegal".

This three-bedroom detached home with detached lofted garage, is situated on a 0.75 acre site and is surrounded by "breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding countryside".

The property briefly comprises of open plan kitchen/living area, sitting room, three-bedrooms, bathroom.

