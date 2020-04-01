Carlow Gardaí work with pharmacies to deliver prescriptions to residents during Covid-19

Carlow Gardaí are working with pharmacies to deliver prescriptions to residents during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Community Gardaí and members from Carlow Garda Station were on hand this week and are liaising directly with pharmacies in the town.

Members are delivering prescriptions to residents in the community as part of the Covid-19 emergency.

Gardaí said: "If you need assistance we are here to help. Contact us on 059 913 6620 or email carlow.community@garda.ie"