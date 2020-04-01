Get colouring! Carlow Gardaí offering pictures for children to colour during lockdown
Carlow Gardaí are offering pictures for children to colour during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Gardaí are looking for submissions of Garda vehicles "of the the future" from your kids.
People are being encouraged to draw or paint a picture and submit it by photographing and messaging the snap to their local Garda Facebook page.
Only the entrant's first name and age should be included.
Gardaí said: "After all the school work and home work is completed each day, check out the children's corner on the Garda website and let's get colouring."
