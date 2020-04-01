Council continues to service bottle banks around Carlow but they have issued a warning

Carlow County Council continues to service bottle banks around Carlow but they have issued a warning to people. 

In the interest of the health and safety of staff and the public, if any bank is full, the Council is asking people not to leave recycling or any waste at bottle banks and to report it to environment@carlowcoco.ie.

The local authority added: "We respectfully request the public's cooperation in respect of these matters."