LATEST: Covid-19 test centre in Tinryland GAA club will be operational on Thursday

The Covid-19 test centre at Tinryland GAA club is expected to be operational on Thursday with fewer than five cases of the virus now confirmed in the Dolmen County - one of the lowest in the country.

Cllr Arthur McDonald has published a letter on social media that he received from South East Community Healthcare about testing for the coronavirus at the centre in Carlow.

The letter states: "I can advise that a testing centre was established in Tinryland GAA Club Carlow and commenced on the week of 23rd March 2020.

"This Centre has been operational up to and including 30th March 2020. The testing pathway is primarily through triage and referral via the General Practitioner service within the defined criteria.

"There are delays in testing and results at present throughout the country. Test centres will be open in accordance with the availability of test kits.

"Individuals awaiting a test will be contacted with their appointments on individual basis in advance. It is understood that the Tinryland Centre will be operational [on Thursday]."