Carlow volunteer self-isolates by cutting the grass off all the kirb stones in his estate

A Carlow volunteer is self-isolating by cutting the grass off all the kirb stones in his estate.

Eugene Walsh of Cairde and Naduir, said: "This is my version of 'self-isolating', have been cutting the grass off all the kirb stones in my estate, started last week on my days off work, and only have about 10 meters to go."

A warning has been issued by Eugene over drug paraphernalia left near a busy footpath in the town.