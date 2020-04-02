PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí give great example of social distancing during Covid-19 pandemic

Carlow Gardaí have given a great example of social distancing (pictured above) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner of of the Gardaí, John Twomey, was briefing members at Carlow Garda Station on Wednesday "while implementing #SocialDistancing. Stronger Together - Standing Apart".

Commissioner Twomey thanked all members for their continued commitment and endeavour in providing an "essential policing service for the community, while also acknowledging the adherence of the public to staying at home".

Also present was Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, Chief Superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny Division Dominic Hayes and Superintendent of the Carlow District Aidan Brennan.