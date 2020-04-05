Carlow Garda just out of Templemore assists with important arrest of disqualified driver

A new Carlow Garda just out of training in Templemore has already assisted with an important arrest of a disqualified driver.

Garda Philip Dreeling - pictured above with Garda Darragh Dineen - has hit the ground running helping Garda Dineen with an important arrest of a disqualified driver this week in Carlow.

Gardaí said: "The offender perhaps thought that keeping our roads safe is not as much a priority now as ever.

"He has been appropriately charged to court."