New voucher scheme will help small firms in Carlow during the coronavirus pandemic

A new voucher to support businesses through the coronavirus pandemic is now available via Carlow's Local Enterprise Office.

The new Business Continuity Voucher is designed for businesses across every sector that employ up to 50 people and it is worth up to €2,500 in third party consultancy costs.

It can be used by companies and sole traders to develop short-term and long-term strategies to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The goal is to help companies make informed decisions about what immediate measures and remedial actions should be taken, to protect staff and sales.

If your application is successful, a qualified expert will be selected by your Local Enterprise Office to work with you on your business continuity plans.

Application forms are available HERE and complete applications should be e-mailed to enterprise@carlowcoco.ie.

Any queries in respect of the scheme, call 059 912 9783.