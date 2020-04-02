Carlow Gardaí issue appeal as part of investigation into fire at a derelict building

Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal as part of their investigation into a fire at a derelict building.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown were called to a fire at a derelict building in Moneybeg at 11.30am on Thursday, April 2.

The fire services were in attendance and extinguished the fire.

A substantial amount of damage was done to the building.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information to contact them.