Carlow school to provide food parcels AGAIN for students and families in lockdown

Carlow's Tyndall College will be providing food parcels again for students and their families during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a post on Facebook, principal of the school, Gerry McGill, said: "Tyndall College will be continuing with the distribution of school meals on Monday the 6th of April at the slightly later time of 12.30pm.

"This service is available to all of our students. As I said last week, we fully understand that this is a difficult time for our families and we hope that this service is of some help to you."

On March 30, the school distributed the first of its food parcels for students from Tyndall College using a drive-thru system.

Included in these food parcels were essentials such as: bread, milk, cereal, ham, eggs, cheese and fruit.

Mr McGill added: "We would ask that you enter the campus via the main gate and follow our one way system loop and drive to the front door.

"Please do not get out of your car. You can open the boot remotely or the package will be handed in via the window or ideally placed in the back seat of your car. After you have received your package please leave the campus via our one way system.

"The guidelines issued here are for the protection of you and our staff. I would also ask if at all possible that when coming to collect your package that no more than two persons are in the car.

"I do understand that this is not always possible but again this request is in the interest of everyone's safety at this difficult time.

"If I can assist you further, please don’t hesitate to contact me via email, phone call, text message or WhatsApp. I have no issue in taking your messages or calls during this difficult time.

"My email is gerry.mcgill@kilkennycarlowetb.ie and my phone number is 087 114 6087, please state the name of your child if contacting by text or WhatsApp.

"I hope this message finds all of our school community well and that you are staying safe."