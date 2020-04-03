Hacketstown has received funding to commence work on developing a website for the area.

According to the Love Hacketstown Facebook page, the site will bring together all information about Hacketstown on one platform.

It can be used by our community to find out about everything the town has to offer and an information point for events, courses, funding available for the town, business contact details and opening hours, clubs, schools and so on.

It will also be a great tool to showcase the town and encourage tourism.

The committee of Paula Butler, Lucille Boland, Jacqueline Stafford, Robert Duffy and Neil Cash are working behind the scenes to develop a structure for the site and work with Carlow County Development Partnership to tender for a designer.

They will then come back and consult with the community to ensure everyone has their say and nothing is left out.