Planning decision due as popular Carlow GAA club looks to build new all-weather pitch

This would be great

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

A planning decision is due after a popular Carlow GAA club applied to build an all-weather pitch.

Read also: UPDATE: Driver tests positive for cocaine and cannabis on the Carlow/Kilkenny border

The Fighting Cocks has applied for planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch/astro turf together at their facilities in Rathcoole, Rathoe.

It would include associated floodlighting in the south western corner of existing sportsgrounds and all associated works to existing site.

A decision is due by the local authority on April 9. 