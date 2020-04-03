Planning decision due as popular Carlow GAA club looks to build new all-weather pitch
A planning decision is due after a popular Carlow GAA club applied to build an all-weather pitch.
The Fighting Cocks has applied for planning permission to construct a new all weather pitch/astro turf together at their facilities in Rathcoole, Rathoe.
It would include associated floodlighting in the south western corner of existing sportsgrounds and all associated works to existing site.
A decision is due by the local authority on April 9.
