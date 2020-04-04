Gardaí discover heroin deal bags made up during planned search of a house in Tullow
Great work
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí discovered heroin deal bags made up during a planned search of a house in Tullow.
The operation was carried out as part of a planned search under warrant by the Divisional Drugs Unit accompanied by the local detective unit on March 29.
During the raid, a quantity of cannabis was seized and a quantity of heroin along with other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.
Gardaí found heroin deal bags made up and weighing scales also.
A 27-year-old man has been questioned in relation to the seizure.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
