LATEST: Twelve cases of Covid-19 in Carlow as death toll in Ireland rises to 158 people

There are now twelve cases of Covid-19 in Carlow as the death toll in Ireland rises to 158 people, according to the latest breakdown of county figures available, which are for midnight last Friday.

According to Sunday evening's briefing from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 21 more patients with Covid-19 have died. This brings the death toll so far from the disease to 158.

Some 390 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as at 1pm on Sunday, April 5.

Figures show the total number of cases to be 4,994 in Ireland - with Carlow now at twelve - an increase from six cases on Saturday.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 you need to self-isolate and phone your GP. I ask that everyone inform themselves on what to do in the instance they develop symptoms, as well as how to maintain their health and wellbeing. Support and guidance is available on gov.ie/health and HSE.”