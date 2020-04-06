Carlow Roads Policing Unit seize vehicle during a Covid-19 and anti-crime checkpoint

Carlow Roads Policing Unit have seized a vehicle during a Covid-19 and anti-crime checkpoint over the weekend.

Gardaí performed a number of coronavirus and anti-crime checkpoints on Friday night.

This vehicle (pictured above) was stopped in Tullow.

The driver was disqualified and held no driving licence or insurance.

Gardaí said the vehicle was seized under Section 41 of Road Traffic Act with court to follow.