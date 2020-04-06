Carlow TD urges people to dispose of gloves responsibly during Covid-19 pandemic

Carlow TD, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, is urging people to dispose of gloves responsibly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "If wearing gloves while out shopping for essentials during the coronavirus restrictions remember #LeaveNoTrace dispose of your gloves in a bin."

There have been reports on social media of a rise in the numbers of disposable gloves found in shopping trollies, supermarket car parks, and around towns across Ireland.

One person on Facebook said: "It is disgraceful. I seen loads on footpaths in Tullow. As a healthcare worker I know there is no quicker way of spreading disease. People do not know how to put them on or take them off properly."

Members of the public are being asked to properly dispose of gloves when they are finished using them.