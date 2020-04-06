Scam suspects charged with several offences of theft and burglary after detection in Carlow

Scam suspects have been charged with several offences of theft and burglary after businesses in Carlow helped with their detection.

In a post on Facebook, Gardaí said: "We send a big thanks to the vigilant business people of Carlow who identified a money scammer doing the rounds of shops on Thursday morning.

"A message was posted on the Business WhatsApp group which is linked to the Gardaí.

"An alert was issued to all businesses on the group and though the female scammer tried her luck with several premises she was unsuccessful.

"Her description was circulated and she and a male accomplice were arrested a short time after, having carried out a scam in Paulstown.

"They have been charged with several offences of theft and burglary and appeared at a special sitting of the court. They were remanded in custody and are now behind bars."

Gardaí have praised the vigilance and awareness of businesses in Carlow.