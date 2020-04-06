UPDATED: Entente Florale competition for 2020 has been postponed due to Covid-19

The Entente Florale competition for 2020 has been postponed due to Covid-19 until 2021, it has been confirmed.

Carlow Town had been nominated by the Department of Rural and Community Development to represent Ireland in the 2020 European Entente Florale competition.

Each year, one town and one village in Ireland are selected to represent their country in one of Europe's most prestigious competitions.

Judges were expected to arrive in Carlow Town in July and a budget of €45,000 had been set aside for upgrade works to help Carlow Town win.

In a letter, Dr Rüdiger Kirsten, President of the Association Européenne pour le Fleurissement et le Paysage, said: "Due to the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe, the Board of Entente Florale Europe discussed the possible impact on our competition for 2020.

"It seems that this virus may last for several more months and there is uncertainty as to when it will be safe to travel within Europe.

"That means we are unable to confirm travel arrangements for the two proposed adjudication legs for the end of June and July.

"And even if the crisis ends in summertime, the priority for people in most countries will be on getting back to normal and not on Entente Florale.

"In addition, mentoring the communities is not possible at the present time, because of the need for social distancing, when meetings are not being encouraged and in some countries forbidden.

"Due to this very unpleasant situation, the Board of Entente Florale Europe decided to postpone this year's competition.

"We concluded that entrants cannot be sufficiently prepared in time for adjudication visits this summer and it would be unfair on them to continue as planned.

"Deferring the competition for a few months was considered but that option included too much uncertainty for the participants as well as our association.

"We are aware that this decision has consequences, primarily the loss of continuity after 45 years, if 2020 has no competition and no award presentation.

"This decision was also made in the interest of all participating villages and towns and we hope that you will join us in the competition in 2021. Please contact your national organisation for more details regarding the procedure next year.

"We wish you, your inhabitants and beloved ones all the best and are looking forward to adjudicate your municipalities in 2021."

The county of Carlow last participated in this competition in 2013, when the community of Clonegal achieved gold medal status and before that in 2001, when Leighlinbridge also attained that award.