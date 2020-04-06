Gardaí collect food from Thrive Café in Tullow to drop to St Luke's to 'fuel the frontlines'

Pictured above are Carlow Gardaí collecting food from Thrive Café in Tullow to drop to St Luke's to "fuel the frontlines" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carlow Gardaí said: "When Garda members met health workers at checkpoints, it was clear that they were giving everything they could.

"People need to do their bit by curtailing all unnecessary travel. There's a danger going to get groceries is becoming a social event. It is not, don't chat on aisles, don't go 5 days for a basket instead of 1 with a trolley.

"Also we need to look after our retailers, so obey all guidelines."