Pillows taken during burglary at business premises in Carlow Town over the weekend

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a commercial premises on Penny Lane, Carlow between 2pm on Saturday April 4 and 10.30am on Sunday, April 5.

A pane of glass was broken on the front door and a second door was forced open.

The premises was ransacked, some pillows and a roll of foam were taken.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.