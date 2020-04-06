Pillows taken during burglary at business premises in Carlow Town over the weekend
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí are investigating a break in at a commercial premises on Penny Lane, Carlow between 2pm on Saturday April 4 and 10.30am on Sunday, April 5.
A pane of glass was broken on the front door and a second door was forced open.
The premises was ransacked, some pillows and a roll of foam were taken.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
