Council and HSE to assess Carlow site for 'potential needs in the future' during Covid-19

Carlow County Council is working with the HSE to assess the suitability of its physical assets for "potential needs in the future" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to elected members, seen by Carlow Live, the local authority says it is supporting the HSE during the Covid-19 situation in a wide range of measures including access to facilities, staffing and the co-ordination of key local stakeholders via the Community Response Forum.

The missive added: "At present we are focusing on two elements (1) the potential deployment of staff to meet the requirements of the HSE and other key stakeholders (2) the examination of our physical assets to ascertain suitability for potential needs in the future.

"The examination of the former Perry's is in this context."