PROPERTY: Four-bedroom detached house on the outskirts of Tullow on sale for €225,000

A four-bedroom detached house on the outskirts of Tullow is on sale for €225,000.

Accommodation consists of four generous bedrooms, master en-suite, fully fitted kitchen/dining room, lounge and family bathroom.

Features throughout the property include, feature open fire-place, oil fired central heating, master en-suite, wooden floors, ceramic tiling and much more.

The property looks onto a lovely green area and is within walking distance of Tullow town for schools and shopping and commuter routes to Carlow Town (10 mins) or south Dublin on the N81 is 50 mins away.

To view the full ad, click here.