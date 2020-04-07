'Horses almost kicked my children,' anger in Carlow over condition of green areas and paths

Residents are angry in The Laurels and Burrin Manor over the condition of green areas and paths amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

A resident, who wishes to remain anonymous over fears of "threats and intimidation", has told Carlow Live that due to restrictions "the only thing our children can do is go for a half hour walk a day within 2km from our home".

The person said: "However, for residents of The Laurels and Burrin Manor that is getting more and more difficult.

"Estate greens have been torn up and taken over with horses. Paths and greens are covered with horse manure.

"On numerous occasions horses have blocked paths and caused danger for my family, with horses almost kicking my children and pets as we used the path."

The resident added: "The men who move these horses around the estates rarely provide them with water and gather in groups during the process against current Government protocols. We have enough.

"Could you please shine a light on the issue so residents can hopefully get access to paths and green areas once more so we can take our daily walk safely?"