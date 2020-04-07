'Luckily no pedestrians or other vehicles were in area,' Gardaí attend scene of crash
Lucky escape!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Burrin Road in Carlow on Monday.
A vehicle was discovered badly damaged and the driver sustained minor injuries.
Gardaí said: "Luckily no pedestrians or other vehicles were in area. Driver taken to St Luke’s Hospital, where a sample of blood was later obtained.
"No insurance or tax on the vehicle which was also seized.
"Never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant. Court to follow."
