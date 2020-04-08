Massive six-bedroom house up for sale on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow Town for €250,000

Interested?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

23 Southern Gardens, Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

A massive six-bedroom house is up for sale on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow Town for €250,000.

The detached residence is offering excellent living accommodation and is ideally located within short walking distance to Carlow Town centre and IT Carlow.

The residence enjoys a great position in this sought after development of detached houses.

This substantial property will make an ideal family home or lucrative investment opportunity. 

To view the full ad, click here. 