Planning gives the green light for three-storey laboratory building in Carlow Town

Planning has given the green light to an application lodged by MSD for a new laboratory building in Carlow Town.

The application is for a new three-storey laboratory building and related extensions to the existing biologics formulation and filling facility.

The development address is on the Dublin Road, Pollerton Little and Oakpark, Carlow.

It comprises a combined gross floor area of around 4,088sqm, including; (i) a new three-storey laboratory building (c.3,320sqm and maximum height 18.19m); (ii) a two-storey extension to the existing production building (c.448sqm and maximum height 9.20m); (iii) a single-storey extension to the existing energy centre (c.220sqm and maximum height 10.20m); (iv) a new single storey workshop building (c. 100sqm and maximum height 4.70m); (v) associated site development works.

Carlow County Council attached 22 conditions to their decision.