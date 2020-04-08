Carlow Gardaí detect vehicle with no tax while on mountain bike patrols during Covid-19
Great work!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Community Policing Unit were on mountain bike patrols on Tuesday in estates around Carlow Town assisted by members of Unit A when this vehicle (pictured above) was detected having no tax or insurance.
The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act with court to follow.
Gardaí added: "We also appeal for people to stay at home as we continue to mount checkpoints to ensure Government restrictions are being adhered to."
