Carlow man, 84, goes on Liveline following viral tweet while cocooning during Covid-19

A Carlow man, aged 84, went on RTÉ's Liveline this week while he is cocooning during the Covid-19 lockdown after a tweet about him went viral on social media.

A heart-warming story surfaced on Twitter this week involving the man, a newspaper and a Carlow Garda.

Lauren Casey highlighted the touching tale on Twitter after a "lovely 84-year-old man named Jack [Ryan]" from Carlow rang her by accident thinking it was the number for his local Garda station.

In a series of tweets on social media, Lauren said: "He told me he was too scared to go outside and that he really wanted the newspaper.

"So I told him that I lived up in Wicklow and to hang tight that I would call the Garda Station down in Carlow and see if there was anybody around that could pop up to him and drop him in the paper so I did just that.

"Cut to 7 hours later, Jack just called me back to say a lovely Garda named Darren called up and dropped him the paper and even went back to the shop for him to get him some yogurts, he said he gave him his personal number to call him if he needed him to get him anything else."

The pair went on RTÉ's Liveline on Tuesday after the tweet went viral.

Speaking to Joe Duffy, the show's presenter, 25-year-old Lauren said: "He's my new bestie."

Jack also spoke on the show and said: "I'm keeping very well, thank God. [Lauren] was very, very nice with me and we had a lovely friendly chat. I told her what happened. I left out the prefix 059 and that's how I ended up with her.

"Wasn't it a lucky stroke? I found her very nice to talk to. When I got Lauren in Bray I explained that I wanted to get the Gardaí.

"I'm living on my own, my wife is dead going on the seventh year. I have four great children. Two girls and two boys.

"They're all very, very good to me. I have eleven grandchildren."

Joe Duffy offered Jack a subscription to a paper of his choosing and An Post would deliver the newspaper out to him so he wouldn't be stuck again for a paper.

Jack picked the Irish Times and Lauren later confirmed that everything was set up for Jack to start getting his deliveries.

Jack Update: We just spoke together on Joe Duffy and they have sorted him out with an @IrishTimes subscription. Thanks for all your kind tweets, I’ll post a link to the full interview when it goes live! ☺️ https://t.co/29HqPnBwuC — Lauren Casey (@Lozzakc) April 7, 2020

Listen back to the show by clicking here

Check out Lauren's original tweets below about Jack: