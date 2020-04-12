Decision looming on massive new sporting ground - with walking track - in rural Carlow

A decision is looming on a planning application to build a new playing pitch in rural Carlow.

Nurney Villa FC - under Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd - applied on July 12 of last year to build the pitch at Augha Road.

The development will also include a walking track, flood lights, splayed entrance, access road, car parking, site fencing and all associated site development works.

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on September 5 of last year but the local authority requested Further Information on August 30.

This was received by the Council on March 19, 2020 and a decision is now due on April 15.