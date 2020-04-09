Garda appeal for dash cam footage with three people in serious condition after Tullow crash

Gardaí have issued an appeal for dash cam footage after three people were left in a serious condition following a crash outside Tullow.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, April 8 at The Forge Cross, Castlemore.

A car left the road and collided with the corner of a house on the cross road of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road at approximately 2am.

Gardaí attended the scene and three persons were injured in the car.

All three persons (aged in their 20s) were removed to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and are in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage or who can assist Gardaí to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 - 9161122, The Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.