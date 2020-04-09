COURTS: Carlow man charged with possession of €20,000 worth of cannabis in Portlaoise

A Carlow man has been charged with possession of €20,000 worth of cannabis in Portlaoise this week.

Derek Reilly, aged 39, of 143 Oak Estate, Carlow Town, appeared before Tullamore District Court on Thursday, April 9 arising a major drugs seizure in Portlaoise the day previously.

The accused, who is aged in his 30s, was brought to court from Birr Garda Station where he was charged with possession and possession for sale and supply. He was released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District court at a future date.

He was one of three people arrested in Portlaoise on April 8. Two others, a man and woman from Portlaoise, had their period of detention extended for another 24 hours.

The three were arrested under drug trafficking legislation after €555,000 was seized by Gardaí during a raid on a house in the Rossvale area of the town.

Cocaine, cannabis, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia was seized during the operation which was carried out by the Portlaoise drug unit.

Gardaí must release or charge the two men and a woman before their period of detention expires on Friday.

A total of €500,000 worth of cannabis, a quantity of cocaine valued at €35,000 was seized.