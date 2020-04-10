Family of Paddy Reilly asks Carlow to pray for him as he battles Covid-19, says TD

The family of Paddy Reilly has asked Carlow to pray for him as he battles Covid-19, says Carlow TD, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor.

In a post on Facebook, she said: "I have been asked to seek help in our community. I know we can come together for this as we all stay apart this weekend.

"The family of Paddy Reilly have asked us to pray for him as he battles Coronavirus, is in critical condition and on a breathing machine."

Paddy, 57, is a Kilcullen native but has been living in Carlow for years.